2 Londoners receive CANADIAN BOWLER OF THE YEAR HONOURS

Each year the Canadian Tenpin Federation announces their CANADIAN Players of the Year for Senior, Adult and Youth Male and Female divisions. They have just announced the 2016 honours and two of the recipients are from London!

On behalf of the London and District 10 Pin Bowling Association – CONGRATULATIONS to JILL FRIIS – 2016 CANADIAN PLAYER OF THE YEAR – SENIOR FEMALE and MYKAELA MITCHELL – YOUTH FEMALE.

Jill earned her Bowler of the Year honour by having a stellar performance at the Senior PABCON in 2016, and a second place finish at the team trials and her team placed first at USBC Women’s Championship.

Mykaela who has just finished her freshman year at Georgian College, earned the Bowler of the Year by performing well at the Canadian Youth Championships, and finishing 1st in the Canadian Team Trials.

Both will be presented with their award at the Canadian Team Trials in Montreal in May.