Staying active the focus of Centre

The Horton Street Seniors’ Centre, a recreation facility for adults 55 years and older, operates under the Boys & Girls Club (BGC) of London. The BGC supports the Centre administratively, all departments work together, and they share a staff and a building. They even share the same motto: ‘A Good Place to Be.’ And that’s certainly the case for the roughly 1,500 members who enjoy the Centre and take part in the many activities offered throughout the week.

All members of the Horton Street Seniors’ Centre are entitled to access classes, the pool, and the fitness room. On average, about 200 people take part in exercise classes each week. The fully equipped fitness room has more than 60 visits per day, which works out to 11,000 visits annually.

Of the more than 50 programs, what are the most popular activities for the users of the Centre? That would include the pool and the fitness room, classes ‘Get Fit,’ ‘Seated,’ Tai Chi, Yoga and Zumba, as well as Volleyball and Bingo Cards.

Perhaps the best aspect about the Horton Street Seniors’ Centre? It’s affordable. Membership is based on income (and starts as low as $70 per year). Meanwhile, the Centre offers a door-to-door transportation service that members can purchase and arrange on-site. Much of the programming is made possible by funding from the City of London, the United Way, and the Ontario Seniors Secretariat, among other grants.

Besides regular programming, which is offered Monday to Friday from 7am to 3pm, the Centre offers several special events, field trips, lunches, health fairs, and other educational opportunities. It’s all geared towards an active and healthy lifestyle for those aged 55 and up. In other words, it really is ‘A Good Place to Be.’