The Walter Gretzky Street Hockey Tournament is an outdoor ball hockey event held each June in Brantford, Ontario. It is named for Walter Gretzky, a Canadian best known as the father of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky.

This year marks the 11th year of the tournament, and it will be held from Friday June 2 to Sunday, June 4, 2017.

In 2010, this great tournament established a Guinness World Record for the largest Street Hockey Tournament in the world, with 205 teams and just over 2,096 players participating.

After the death of Phyllis Gretzky, the matriarch of the Gretzky family, Walter and his family have enthusiastically partnered with the Ontario Lung Association to raise funds for research. Since 2012, the Walter Gretzky Street Hockey Tournament has been hosted and supported by the Lung Association. During this time, The Lung Association has raised $82,276 for research, thanks to participation from teams all over North America.

There are categories for every type of ball hockey player, from the youngest kids to the oldest adults, and from really competitive to recreational. The entire area around BHi Brantford turns into a mini village during the tournament. Besides the actual rinks that are on the premises, there are fences and boards erected anywhere there is room to accommodate as many teams as possible.

Divisions offered:

Novice – Police

Atom – Girls 18 and under

Peewee – Ladies Recreational

Bantam – Ladies Competitive

Midget – Co-Ed

Masters 35+ – OHL

Adult Recreational – Corporate

Adult Intermediate

Adult Competitive*

Submitted By Ball Hockey International