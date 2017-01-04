Spring Training has begun!

Pre-season clinics (‘spring’ training sessions) are in full swing for EBBA players in the Rookie and Mosquito divisions. Players focus on the fundamentals of the game while having a lot of fun!

Pre-season clinics (‘spring’ training sessions) are in full swing for EBBA players in the Rookie and Mosquito divisions. Players focus on the fundamentals of the game while having a lot of fun!

A little cold and snow can’t stop the Eager Beaver Baseball Association from warming up for the 2017 season, and a committed, volunteer board is busily preparing London’s oldest youth sports league for its 63rd season of house league baseball for players aged 4 to 22.

Pre-season clinics have started for Rookie (b. 2008 & 2009) and Mosquito (b. 2006 & 2007) players. These ‘spring’ training sessions introduce basic baseball skills to players new to the game, and reinforce the skills of returning players. Players attending these clinics not only get a jumpstart on the season, but they also manage to have fun at the same time!

Plans are also underway for another great Little Slugger season. This 5-week program, held on Saturday mornings, introduces players born in 2012 & 2013 to the basic skills and mechanics of the game through practice stations and fun! Volunteers are also working on Tball through to the Junior programs with an aim to have Rookie and Mosquito divisions play all their games at Mornington Park. The website has been updated, and an integrated player/team notification system through a smartphone app is now available.

In-person registration dates are January 28, February 25 and March 28. Online registration is also available. Team coaches and league volunteers are needed. For full information on all age divisions and registration information, please visit the league website at www.ebba.ca.

www.ebba.ca

Story by EBBA and photos by Norm Allison