Is this the year? (sponsored by Custom Rock Creations)

Last year’s Bantam Southwest Scorpions, who play in the Southwest London youth baseball league. Back row (left to right): Coach Jenny, Coach Cathy, Carlie, Alana, Emily, Ashley, Pam, Lauren, Sam, Coach Deb. Front row: Rita, Grace, Elaura, Destiny, Maddie, Emma, Leena

The Southwest Scorpions are entering the Midget division in the Southwest London youth baseball league this year, and the girls are excited for the upcoming season. This Scorpions girls fastball team will feature many of the same players from last year’s bantam squad, including Rita Hendrikx, a 16-year-old pitcher and first baseman.

“We’re a great group of girls, and I love playing with them,” says Hendrikx, whose favourite baseball team is the Toronto Blue Jays – and favourite player is Kevin Pillar. “It’s always a fun time playing with my Scorpions teammates.”

Hendrikx has been playing ball since she was five years old and her mom signed her up for t-ball. She likes the atmosphere of being on the diamond, as well as the team aspect of the game. Particularly, she gets a thrill out of recording the third out of an inning on a strikeout for a three up, three down inning. And she’d hoping for plenty of those opportunities this season as the Scorpions try to win a league championship.

“We’ve finished second in the final tournament many times,” Hendrikx says, “so this year we’re hoping to finish first!”

Contributions by Rita Hendrikx and photo by Jeremy Hendrikx, jercheese photography