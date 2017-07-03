Hall pays it forward

Adam Hall, the top-ranked Canadian heading into this year’s Major League Baseball draft, helped present some youngsters with new ball gear from Home Run Sports for their upcoming season.

Home Run Sports recently partnered with Adam Hall and his family (and the Great Lake Canadians) to supply some families from local organizations with new ball gear for the 2017 season. Adam is the shortstop for the Canadian Junior National Team and the recipient of the 2016 Canadian Futures Award, presented by Baseball Canada.

Along with his parents, Adam knows all too well how costly being involved in sports can be for families. He was on hand at Home Run Sports to present 10 young players with new gear while sharing some of his experiences of playing baseball all around the world at the young age of 17.

Adam wanted to take his fundraising incentives from the Great Lake Canadians and turn it into gear for kids instead of gear for himself. As a result, he hooked up some youngsters with gloves, cleats, batting gloves and more!

www.homerunsports.com

Submitted by Home Run Sports