Boys of summer are back (sponsored by London Majors)

London Majors 2017 Season Preview
The London Majors are looking to build on a 2016 season which saw them capture the IBL pennant with an impressive regular season record of 28-9. For full details on the upcoming season, including schedule, player profiles, and the latest news, visit: www.londonmajors.com.
Returning players:
The London Majors will have plenty of familiar faces between the lines this season, including many fan favourites:
Cleveland Brownlee – Perennial all-star and fan-favourite
Byron Reichstein – All-star outfielder
Humberto Ruiz – Speedy outfielder
Carlos Arteaga – Third baseman looking to build on a great rookie season
Keith Kandel – One of four imports the London Majors will field this season returns for his second season in pin-stripes
Chris McQueen – Known as one of the fastest players in the league, Chris returns to the middle infield at second base
Mike Ambsose – Anchor of the Majors’ defence behind home plate
Kyle Gormandy – Playing both outfield and at first base, Kyle is looking to build on a good rookie campaign which saw him contribute with some clutch hitting
Brett Sabourin – Looking to bounce back from a tough season and will be looking to help out the bullpen this year along with filling in when necessary as a designated hitter
Tristian Buntrock – Looking to build on a good rookie season in a backup role in the outfield
Cory Hammond – Veteran all-star pitcher who led the league in ERA last season
Owen Boon – Looking to follow up on a good second year as a starter
Braden Ferrington, Jordan Skavinsky, Todd Leavitt, Jesse Froese – Anchors of a solid bullpen looking forward to the 2017 season
Newcomers:
Daniel Adrian (RHP) – Venezuela
Kris Linares (LHP) – Venezuela
Hector Garcia (IF/OF) – Venezuela
Zev Weisdorf (2B) – London
Robert Doyle (OF/P) – London,
David Mendham (C/3B) – London,
Quniton Twohey (C/1B) – London,
Phil Craig-St. Louis (OF) – Quebec
Coaching Staff:
Roop Chanderdat – The 2016 IBL Manager of the Year, Chanderdat returns for his 12th season as the Manager of the Majors. He enters the 2017 season with a great regular season winning percentage of .602, including 242 wins. He is closing in on an incredible 300-win career total.
Max Escrogin – Third-base coach
Luis Meneses – First-base coach
Casey Pulham – Bull-pen coach
Mark your calendars!
May 12 – Home Opener, free hot dog for the first 500 children. The launch of our new customer beer can design by Railway City Brewery
May 19 – Charity event for ALS paired with TD Bank as the gameday sponsor
June 18 – 8th annual Pack the Park and Father’s Day
June 23 – Purple in the Park in support of the London Abused Women’s Centre
July 1 – Canada Day
July 14 – Salvation Army Day
London Majors 2017 Home Schedule
May 12 – vs. Burlington
May 14 – vs. Guelph
May 19 – vs. Hamilton
May 26 – vs. Burlington
June 2 – vs. Toronto
June 11 – vs. Hamilton
June 16 – vs. Kitchener
June 18 – vs. Brantford
June 23 – vs. Guelph
June 25 – vs. Brantford
July 1 – vs. Toronto
July 7 – vs. Guelph
July 9 – vs. Barrie (Doubleheader)
July 14 – vs. Kitchener
July 22 – vs. Brantford
July 23 – vs. Hamilton
July 28 – vs. Burlington
Submitted by London Majors Baseball Club