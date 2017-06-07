Boys of summer are back (sponsored by London Majors)

London Majors 2017 Season Preview

The London Majors are looking to build on a 2016 season which saw them capture the IBL pennant with an impressive regular season record of 28-9. For full details on the upcoming season, including schedule, player profiles, and the latest news, visit: www.londonmajors.com.

Returning players:

The London Majors will have plenty of familiar faces between the lines this season, including many fan favourites:

Cleveland Brownlee – Perennial all-star and fan-favourite

Byron Reichstein – All-star outfielder

Humberto Ruiz – Speedy outfielder

Carlos Arteaga – Third baseman looking to build on a great rookie season

Keith Kandel – One of four imports the London Majors will field this season returns for his second season in pin-stripes

Chris McQueen – Known as one of the fastest players in the league, Chris returns to the middle infield at second base

Mike Ambsose – Anchor of the Majors’ defence behind home plate

Kyle Gormandy – Playing both outfield and at first base, Kyle is looking to build on a good rookie campaign which saw him contribute with some clutch hitting

Brett Sabourin – Looking to bounce back from a tough season and will be looking to help out the bullpen this year along with filling in when necessary as a designated hitter

Tristian Buntrock – Looking to build on a good rookie season in a backup role in the outfield

Cory Hammond – Veteran all-star pitcher who led the league in ERA last season

Owen Boon – Looking to follow up on a good second year as a starter

Braden Ferrington, Jordan Skavinsky, Todd Leavitt, Jesse Froese – Anchors of a solid bullpen looking forward to the 2017 season

Newcomers:

Daniel Adrian (RHP) – Venezuela

Kris Linares (LHP) – Venezuela

Hector Garcia (IF/OF) – Venezuela

Zev Weisdorf (2B) – London

Robert Doyle (OF/P) – London,

David Mendham (C/3B) – London,

Quniton Twohey (C/1B) – London,

Phil Craig-St. Louis (OF) – Quebec

Coaching Staff:

Roop Chanderdat – The 2016 IBL Manager of the Year, Chanderdat returns for his 12th season as the Manager of the Majors. He enters the 2017 season with a great regular season winning percentage of .602, including 242 wins. He is closing in on an incredible 300-win career total.

Max Escrogin – Third-base coach

Luis Meneses – First-base coach

Casey Pulham – Bull-pen coach

Mark your calendars!

May 12 – Home Opener, free hot dog for the first 500 children. The launch of our new customer beer can design by Railway City Brewery

May 19 – Charity event for ALS paired with TD Bank as the gameday sponsor

June 18 – 8th annual Pack the Park and Father’s Day

June 23 – Purple in the Park in support of the London Abused Women’s Centre

July 1 – Canada Day

July 14 – Salvation Army Day

London Majors 2017 Home Schedule

May 12 – vs. Burlington

May 14 – vs. Guelph

May 19 – vs. Hamilton

May 26 – vs. Burlington

June 2 – vs. Toronto

June 11 – vs. Hamilton

June 16 – vs. Kitchener

June 18 – vs. Brantford

June 23 – vs. Guelph

June 25 – vs. Brantford

July 1 – vs. Toronto

July 7 – vs. Guelph

July 9 – vs. Barrie (Doubleheader)

July 14 – vs. Kitchener

July 22 – vs. Brantford

July 23 – vs. Hamilton

July 28 – vs. Burlington

