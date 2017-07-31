Angels in the outfield (Proudly Supported by Acura West)

Acura West Angels (Left to right) Front row: Lindsay Sears, Patsy Bowes, Kayden Thornton, Missie Gosse, Jensen Thornton, Ellen Thornton. Back row: Greg Barnes/Coach, Andrea Grech, Cheryl Sauve, Jennifer Hare, Becky Back, Linda Eckert, Cheri Budd, Jenn Petzke, Laura Eyraud and Gary Piper/Coach

The Acura West Angels play in the Ladies Southwest London Baseball/Softball league at the Dreamers complex. The team, which this year carries a roster of 14 players, was formed eight years ago, says Linda Eckert, one of the players on the team.

“A bunch of girls just wanted to play some ball and have fun,” Eckert said. “Although the faces have changed each season, the team grows stronger and we enjoy our ‘sistahood’ on the diamonds.”

The Angels play all of their games in London, and many of the team’s players are active on other teams as well. In other words, this team loves its baseball. This year, players range in age from 17 to 50. Most of the players have played the game since they were kids.

“Life is so fast-paced, and for some of us this is our only downtime away from work and family life,” said Eckert. “So, we capitalize on our two hours together. It’s all about our Monday night time.”

The Angels have won the league championship a few times, and that’s the main on-field goal for the team this season. They’ve also had success at tournaments. But mainly, they’re looking to play their best when it counts – while making sure to have fun! Besides her teammates, Eckert says she’s also been thrilled to receive the support of the team’s sponsor.

“Over these eight years, we’ve been so fortunate to have an amazing sponsor,” she said. “Paul Jennery at Acura West London has been a great supporter of the Ladies Slo Pitch program, and we want to give him a big thank you.”

The Acura Angels are excited to continue their ‘sista’ bond on and off the field, and they’re looking forward to another full summer of baseball fun.

Contributions by Linda Eckert and photo by Gary Fisk

