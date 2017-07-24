Creating diamond memories

Eager Beaver Baseball, London’s first organized youth sports program, is once again proving that baseball is a game for all ages. From Little Sluggers (4 & 5-year-olds) to Juniors (19 to 22-year-olds), EBBA has been teaching the game of baseball and instilling sportsmanship and leadership in the youth of London for 63 seasons – all while creating lasting memories!

The Little Slugger program is assisted each Saturday morning by the volunteer help of players from a Tecumseh competitive team. The T-Ball program (6 & 7-year-olds) is coached not just by parents of the players, but by volunteer Junior Coaches from the EBBA Bantam (14 & 15-year-olds) division. These teenage players give up their Saturday mornings to coach and mentor the youngest and most impressionable of players. Junior Coaches attend training clinics prior to the start of the season and develop their coaching and training skills while instilling their love of baseball into the T-Ball players.

Rookie players (8 & 9-year-olds) move from batting off a tee to facing a pitching machine. Myles Goodfellow made a lasting memory when he got his first hit as a Rookie player. Owen Legros created his baseball memory the first time he stepped on the mound to pitch in the Mosquito division (10 & 11-year-olds).

Baseball memories are being created at Mornington Park, EBBA’s home field every Saturday morning and each weeknight, as well as at other diamonds around the city. For more information on EBBA, including schedules, please go to our website, www.ebba.ca.

Submitted by EBBA

Photos by Andrew Goodfellow, Ryan Legros and Marta Antolini