Hold the cheese (Proudly supported by Richmond Diamonds)

It's been a fun season for the team known as 'Cheeseburgers, no cheese'. (left to right) Front: Drew Brown, Lukas Soldan, Harper Johnson, Luc Reaume and Austin Romero. Back: Rodnet Merchant, Soloman Kicknosway, Connor Ileapi, Brandon Merchant, Jaiden McCully, Robert Oliver and Brad Brown. Missing Tyler Hicks, Josh Trotskiy, Nathan Brackstone, Arthur Vlasyak and Cooper Hatfeld.

‘Cheeseburgers, no cheese’ is their team name, and it’s safe to say that the Byron Optimist Minor Baseball Association’s #4 Peewee team has a lot of fun – both on and off the field.

“They’re a great bunch of kids, and we always have a good time,” says the team’s head coach, Brad Brown.

The squad plays all their games in London, and the team is made up of 14 players – some of whom have played together in years past. Others, though, are brand new to the game of baseball. So, the primary focus is on working on the fundamentals of the game.

“Baseball can be slow, but then all of a sudden there’s a play to be made, so we’re working on keeping the team engaged and in the game,” says Brown, who has been coaching for six years as his son, Drew, has made his way through the Byron Minor Baseball system. “I think our team’s main strength is the ability to play better when we get down on the scoreboard and we’re able to get some runs late in the game.”

And for Peewee team #4 – aka ‘Cheeseburgers, no cheese’ – there has been plenty to celebrate this season. Particularly in the comeback department. The team’s never quit attitude has led to some exciting wins. And they hope to continue that throughout the season and into the postseason.

“We’d like to win a couple of playoff games this year,” said Brown.

And why not? That would just add to the fun for this group of baseball-loving youngsters.

Contributions by Brad Brown and photo by Memories Photography Studio