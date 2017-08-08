Gouvea a real get for Majors

The London Majors are rolling, and the pitching staff has been a big part of the team’s success. Newcomer Murilo Gouvea has already played a big role in helping the Majors get off to a historic start (at the time of this writing, the Majors had won their first 14 games of the season).

Gouvea, a native of São Paulo, Brazil, has been lights out for London in the early going. In his first three starts, the 28-year-old went a perfect 3-0 with a miniscule 0.81 ERA and an impressive 31 strikeouts in 22 innings of work. In his second start in a Majors uniform, Gouvea tossed a complete game shutout against Burlington on May 26, racking up 11 strikeouts in the 1-0 win.

“Murilo has been a great addition to our team,” said Majors manager Roop Chanderdat. “He gives us an ace that can pitch against the top teams in the league. Plus, he’s a good mentor for the other pitchers on our team.”

Gouvea signed a professional contract with the Chicago White Sox back in 2007, and he played in the Dominican Summer League and the Appalachian League before being traded to the Houston Astros in 2009. In 2011, as a reliever for the Class-A Lexington Legends in the South Atlantic League, the right-hander struck out 83 batters in 74 2/3 innings.

Gouvea’s resume also includes time spent playing in the World Baseball Classic for Brazil in the 2012 Qualifiers, and then in the WBC tournament in 2013. In 2015, he saw time in Triple-A with the Fresno Grizzlies, and he represented Brazil once again in the 2016 WBC Qualifier.

Now, the talented pitcher finds himself in the Forest City, leading a staff that has put up some impressive numbers. There’s plenty of season to go, but the Majors have enjoyed a phenomenal start to the 2017 season, as they try to win their first Intercounty Baseball League championship since 1975.

“I love the experience of playing in a new country and in a new league with different players,” said Gouvea.

And the Majors love having him in their rotation.

London Majors 2017 Home Schedule

July 1 – vs. Toronto

July 7 – vs. Guelph

July 9 – vs. Barrie (Doubleheader) July 14 – vs. Kitchener

July 22 – vs. Brantford

July 23 – vs. Hamilton

July 28 – vs. Burlington

