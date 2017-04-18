EBBA offers mix of returnees, new recruits

Codie Morton, shown here in his catcher’s gear, has been an EBBA player from age 3 to 22.

The Eager Beaver Baseball Association, the first organized youth sports league in London, has been introducing baseball to young players since 1955. The 2017 season is filling up quickly – from the Little Sluggers division (born 2012-2013) to the Junior division (born 1996-1998).

The Little Sluggers and T-Ball (born 2010-2011) divisions fill the diamonds at Mornington Park on Saturday mornings from May to July. The Rookie (b. 2008-2009), Mosquito (b. 2006-2007), and PeeWee (b. 2004-2005) divisions, meanwhile, fill Mornington Park weeknights for games and weekends for practices from May to mid-August. And the Bantam (2002-2003), Midget (1999-2001), and Junior teams play at Kiwanis, Citywide and Labatt Park, along with other diamonds in and around the London area.

Players new to the game of baseball, along with their experienced cohorts, are all welcome at EBBA, and receive the same level of instruction and playing time. Last season was the first baseball experience for Roman Antolini, and his year ended with him pitching in the division championship game for his PeeWee team. Meanwhile, the 2016 season was the 19th year of EBBA baseball for Cody Morton, who ended his EBBA career catching for his Junior team in the city championship game.

EBBA is a volunteer-run organization. Final in-person registration is March 25. Online registration is already open. For more information, please visit the league’s website at www.ebba.ca.