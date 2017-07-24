Hats off to the umps

As we near the halfway point of this year’s London District Baseball Association (LDBA) schedule, it’s time for all of our local teams to prepare for Eliminations and National Championships in their respective age groups. However, it’s not only our athletes that are honing their skills in preparation for the tournaments. Our umpires are fine-tuning their game-calling abilities throughout diamonds in London and the surrounding area.

Umpires and umpire supervisors from across the LDBA will be front and centre at many of the biggest tournaments that our country has to offer this summer. LDBA has assembled what is widely regarded as a top-notch umpiring crew, one which is filled with umpires that the LDBA and their affiliates are proud to have don the mask and take their positions behind the dish and in the infield. With umpires and supervisors (most of whom are levels 4 and 5) running games on our city diamonds, we can be sure that each game is in good hands.

From the Canadian East Coast and Quebec, to Southwestern Ontario, the LDBA is proud to have the following umpires and supervisors represent the LDBA at the championships mentioned below. Please join the LDBA, their affiliates, and our athletes and parent groups in congratulating all those participating in these championships. Umpires and the umpire supervisors are often the forgotten ones when it comes to running games throughout Canada, but without their passion, skill and dedication, the game we all love would not be possible. Congratulations folks!

ELIMINATIONS

13U – Windsor

Rob Stevenson – Supervisor

Isaac Zywczok

Ben Flesher

18U – Burlington

Allyn Ward

Senior Men – Strathroy/London

Rob Companion – Supervisor

Justin Snively – Supervisor and Series Chair



NATIONALS

DQ 13U National – Repentigny, QC

Rob Stevenson

DQ 13U Atlantic – Moncton, NB

Steve Cochrane (1st National)

15U Ray Carter Cup – Summerside, PE

Justin Snively – Supervisor

18U – London/St. Thomas

Eldon Dunseith

Senior Women – Windsor

Jim Cressman – Supervisor

Taylor Taconne

www.ldbabaseball.ca

Submitted by Rob Jamieson for LDBA Baseball