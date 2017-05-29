Loading the bases with smiles (sponsored by Eager Beaver Baseball Association)

Eager Beaver Baseball Association, London’s longest running youth sports league, is ready to load the diamonds with smiling faces for the 2017 season. The Little Slugger division introduces the basics of baseball to players born in 2012 and 2013, while the T-Ball division (2010 & 2011) introduces scrimmages to showcase skills learned at practice stations. Both divisions focus on fun while learning baseball mechanics. Players fill Mornington Park on Saturday mornings with the sounds of baseball and laughter.

The Rookie division (2008 & 2009) plays an 18-game season and ends with double elimination playoffs, all played at Mornington Park. Throughout the season, players develop baseball skills and build friendships. Keyden Hoang, Finlay McCuaig and Nolan Rebmann-Woods didn’t let playing for different teams create a rivalry between them last year, while cousins Hannah McQuade and Katrina Hutton cemented their friendship by both playing on the Expos.

EBBA also fields teams from Mosquito (2006 & 2007) through to Junior (1996-1998) divisions. Registration began in January, but many divisions still have openings. Go to ebba.ca to check space availability and for online registration.

