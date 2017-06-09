Twin 8 year Old Londoners take 1st & 2nd at MLB Pitch, Hit & Run Sectional Event

Twin brothers Byron and William Weber from London, ON each won a local competition of MLB’s Pitch, Hit & Run in the 7/8 division, and then advanced to the Sectional Competition, to compete against other winners of local competitions. At the sectional, in Oshawa, ON Byron edged out William as the Weber brothers took 1st and 2nd at the Sectional in the 7/8 division. As the first place finisher, Byron moves on to the Team round of the competition prior to the BlueJay game at the Rogers Centre, on Saturday June 17, 2017. Byron will compete against the other two Sectional 7/8 winners in the BlueJay’s Team Geography, and have a chance to go to the MLB All-Star game and compete for the North American National Title.

Pitch, Hit & Run contestants compete in 3 events: a timed run from 2nd base to home, 3 swings off a tee measured for distance and accuracy, and a chance to pitch 6 balls at an MLB strike zone to see how many they can hit, from 45 feet.

Byron and William Weber play for the London West Tincaps competitive Major Rookie Team (born 2008). The TinCaps competed against 12 of the best AAA teams in Ontario in the Cambridge Rookieball Classic, May 26-28. They won their pool and semi-final, played 5 games, and went all the way through to the final, splitting games with last years AAA OBA Runner-Up Oakville, before taking 2nd place. Byron’s twin brother William Weber received one of the two Tournament MVP awards.