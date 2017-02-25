A growing basketball business

Jesse Foster is the owner of Elite Stars, a business that offers a variety of basketball opportunities to his local community, St. Thomas, Ontario. Those offerings include: house leagues for adults and children, skill development clinics, an advanced training program, and summer day camps. The ‘fun first’ program caters to all levels of play – from beginner to advanced.

Foster was drafted to play professional basketball in the EuroLeague. He developed a passion for the game at the age of 10. And by the age of 12, he had honed his natural abilities through his focus and commitment to the game.

“Playing basketball was like a second home to me,” Foster says.

It was basketball that developed his self-confidence, social skills, and a love for an active and healthy lifestyle.

“I played the game without realizing the ‘work’ involved in my development,” he said. “I want the kids to feel the same way. I want them to get lost in the game.”

Elite Stars is a growing business that continues to expand opportunities for children and adults. Foster operates the Men’s 35+ League in the community, and continues to welcome new players and teams of all levels. In addition to the group skill development and agility clinics, Foster offers 1-on-1 advanced training, focusing on a player’s individual needs and goals.

Elite Stars is in its fourth year of operation and has been a welcome addition to the St. Thomas community. It offers a venue for players of all abilities to meet at the same level and share a love of the game of basketball.

www.elitestarselgin.com