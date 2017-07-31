Ballers enjoy success down south (Proudly Supported by Doug Tarry)

The London Wheelchair Basketball Association has wrapped up the 2016-2017 season. It was another great year of training, learning, and competing for the Forest City Flyers and the Forest City Flash.

The Flyers competed in both the Canadian Great Lakes Conference and the American National Wheelchair Basketball Associations Division 2 league. The team traveled to Louisville, Kentucky at the end of March to compete in the American National Wheelchair Basketball Tournament. The Flyers came into the tournament seeded 16, but impressively defeated the number 1 seed in their opening game. They then fell to Detroit (9th seed) and moved over to the seeding bracket. After losing to San Antonio, the Flyers bounced back and won against Charlotte to come out seeded 7th overall in Division 2.

The Flyers finished up their Great Lakes Conference this year with a 5-9 record. It was a great year for teaching in the Great Lakes Conference, with several new players moving up from Jr. teams around the conference, including London’s own Natalie Robinson.

This was Natalie’s first full season playing with the Flyers. She has been playing now for three years and has been constantly improving her game. She is fearless and always willing to learn. She also joined the Women’s Ontario team this year and has been selected to the Ontario Junior team. Natalie is still also very involved with the Forest City Flash Jr. team, taking her new skills and knowledge and passing them on to her Jr. teammates.

The LWBA would also like to say a special thankyou to the GoodLife Kids Foundation and the London Community Foundation for their support this year of our programs. If you would like any more information about supporting the LWBA’s programs or would like to join, please contact us.

www.lwba.ca

Submitted by London Wheelchair Basketball Association