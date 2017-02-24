Local Accessible Sports News

From the moment that Josh Davies got on the court 13 years ago, he fell in love with the game of wheelchair basketball. The 23-year- old began to play with the London Wheelchair Basketball Association’s junior program, where he developed his skills and passion for the game under the watchful eye of London’s head coach Paul Bowes, who is also a distinguished international coach.

It took three years for Davies to break onto the provincial stage. The London native compiled multiple medals at both the Ontario Games and Parasport Winter Games. In 2011, he was selected to represent Ontario at the Canada winter games in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Davies’ success at the provincial level propelled him to opportunities with Team Canada. In 2013, he was named an alternate on Canada’s world junior team, and he even competed with the Senior Men’s National team in Belgium. In 2015, Davies competed in his second Canada Winter Games in Price George, BC. Since then, he has taken a step back from competitive basketball to focus on his education. He will graduate from Western University’s Kinesiology program in May 2017.

During his busy playing career, Davies made sure to take time to give back to the program that started him on his journey, volunteering with London’s junior program. It was during his time volunteering that Davies realized his interest in coaching. And with the help of coach Paul Bowes, Davies became more involved. Now, he is coaching the junior program every week.

“I’m very grateful to have such a talented and respected coach to learn from,” Davies said of Bowes’ mentorship. “And I am humbled by the great game of wheelchair basketball. It has provided me with so many unparalleled opportunities to learn and grow as an individual.”

Davies also holds an assistant coaching position with the junior Ontario program, and he has aspirations to coach at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alberta.