Big things happening at Bowlerama

There’s plenty happening down at Bowlerama Royale, where youth, adults and seniors are enjoying opportunities to bowl, socialize, and generally have a great time! And high tournament/scholarship season is ahead! Almost every weekend bowlers of all age groups will be competing for coveted bronze, silver and gold medals, and youth bowlers will be up for scholarship dollar winnings in a program that Bowlerama Royale is truly proud to offer.

July 1 is Canada Day, and in honour of our country’s 150th birthday, we will be offering FREE bowling with the purchase of food. It’ll be a day of fun for all, including a BBQ, face painting, vendor tables and, of course, bowling!

We have partnered with Playdium ‘Cineplex,’ and they have supplied our facility with a number of entertainment games that have added even more fun to Bowlerama Royale!

Meanwhile, we have newly-improved party rooms that are ideal for birthday parties, corporate outings, and team-building get-togethers/activities.

Looking ahead, Summer leagues and Summer Camps will be offered again this year. Check out our website at www.bowleramaroyale.com for full details!

Kids Bowl Free!

Back by popular demand, we will be offering the ‘Kids Bowl Free Program’ this summer. Parents can register their kids online at www.kidsbowlfree.com. Participation in this program also allows Bowlerama Royale to enter schools into a draw for a $1,000 scholarship. Teachers are requested to ask for more details.

Registered kids (whose age does not exceed the limit set by a participating bowling centre) are eligible to receive 2 FREE games of bowling EVERY DAY, all summer long (valued at over $500 per child!), courtesy of the participating bowling centres along with schools and organizations. The Kids Bowl Free program is designed for bowling centres to give back to the community and provide a safe, secure, and fun way for kids to spend their time this summer.

Submitted by Bowlerama Royale