Bakers Doubles tourney a hit

Bowlerama Royale recently held its Youth Scholarship Bakers Doubles event, and it went off with great success. The Bakers format is three people bowling one game, and totalling one score. The highest score with handicap wins. Teams were made up of one senior, one junior, and one bantam. The format creates an excellent team dynamic atmosphere while providing excellent opportunities for mentorship from our senior bowlers. And let’s not forget scholarship dollars! Our event was even live streamed this year.

Here are this year’s finishers after bowling five games of qualification and a three-game step ladder final:

1st place – Charis Hay, Bailey White, Jordan Pembleton ($120 scholarship each).

2nd place – Brianna Gregg, Emily Taylor-Bond, Kayla Reimer ($90 scholarship each).

3rd place – Jamie Figg, Savannah Chabot, Dawson Chabot ($75 scholarship each).

The Bakers Doubles is just one of the many events that our youth league participated in this year to win scholarship dollars. Our season is now wrapping up, and we’re looking forward to our banquet, where awards, food and games will be in great abundance.

It’s almost time for our Kids bowl free program, which is a great opportunity to introduce your children (and your family) to bowling. Visit Kidsbowlfree.com to register both youth and families to enjoy free bowling over the summer. It begins June 1 and runs until Sept. 30.

Meanwhile, for Canada’s 150th birthday this year, we will be celebrating by offering free bowling to everyone with the purchase of food. Face painting will be available, other children’s groups will be joining us, and there will be outdoor sports. Make sure to wear your Red and White!

www.bowleramaroyale.com

Submitted by Bowlerama