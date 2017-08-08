Busy bowling lanes!

Bowlerama Royale has had some highlights over the past few months and some great success!

Congratulations to George Smith, who was the winner of the ‘Bowling Night in Canada’ Draw. Eight different bowling centres across Ontario were involved with the BNIC program, which took place between October 2016 and May 2017. George, who bowls in the Monday Night Men’s league, won the grand prize – an all-expense paid trip for two to Australia. Come the new season, you too can have the opportunity to win the grand prize by acquiring ballots through open bowling at Bowlerama Royale.

Bowl Canada Cup Provincial Finals were held at Bowlerama Royale during last week of April. Congratulations to Bowlerama Royale’s team who represented us very well! The team of four (Brenda Dottermann, Amy Baker, Deb Linington, and Mylene Comeau) finished with silver medals. Congratulations!

During the first two weekends in May, Bowlerama Royale hosted the Ontario Youth Provincials. The youth are the future, and we were honoured to host them. For the most part, all 32 lanes were filled from morning until night, for two solid weekends. Congratulations to all the winners in their respective categories!

We would like to recognize all the bowlers from Bowlerama Royale who competed in the Canadian Team Trials (Dylan Scott, Kyle Molto, Rebekah Loker, Deb Linington, Dave Linington, Mikaela Mitchell, Jill Friis, Ryan Trussler, and Mylene Comeau). Special congratulations to Jill Friis, who made the Ladies Senior Team, and to Mikaela Mitchell, who made the Ladies Youth Team.

Bowlerama is pleased to help our bowlers by providing competitive lane patterns to practice on. Coming in the new year, Bowlerama Royale will be providing a monthly training program to get the competitive bowlers ready for Canada’s most prestigious bowling tournament. Trying to fit nine months of training into a month or two is next to impossible, but by conditioning mentally and physically in a routine fashion we will be able to provide the best opportunities for our players to be successful and make the Canadian Team – or even win the Championships!

Interested in trying a new sport? Try 10 pin bowling on for size. Whether you’re new to the sport, or you’re aspiring to be among Canada’s elite, 10 pin bowling has much to offer. Either way, you can do it all here at Bowlerama Royale. We have leagues every day, and we can help you find the one that suits your style.

We have some summer leagues that are just wrapping up, but fear not, starting in September we will have all new leagues forming that are open to all. In case you feel that you’re not good enough, not to worry! To better your game, we offer professional coaching to help get you started or to enhance your game. We offer different coaching packages, which include individual and/or team coaching.

Story and photos submitted by Bowlerama