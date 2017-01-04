Youth being served at Bowlerama

The lanes at Bowlerama Royale (2086 Dundas St.) are certainly busy on Saturday mornings, as 64 bowlers ranging in age from 4 to 21 (male and female) are currently playing in this year’s Youth League – and having a lot of fun doing it.

There are two bumper lanes, six teams of bowlers aged 6 to 11, and 11 teams of bowlers aged 12 to 21. It’s recreational bowling in the Bowlerama Royale Youth League, but there are competitive options, and the players do have the chance to represent southern Ontario at Nationals.Rick Vaughan is in his first year as head coach of the league. But he’s been on the bowling scene long enough that he knew most of the older youth bowlers and their parents for many years prior to assuming head coaching responsibilities.

“I’m very honoured and proud to serve in this role,” said Vaughan, who has been involved with bowling for 42 years, and has coached for more than 20. “I have some large shoes to fill. The biggest changes this year have been a whole new executive, and we have many new young children in the league. But it’s our goal to help everyone improve while developing social skills and having fun.”

Plenty of youngsters have beaten their personal best games this year, and many will be representing Bowlerama Royale at provincial-level tournaments this season. Some may even wind up bowling for Team Southern Ontario at Nationals.

Bowlerama Royale is proud to award scholarships to deserving players throughout the year to help with their education in the future. In helping its own, the league and the organization truly has a family feel, says Vaughan, whose own sons have been bowling for the last 10 years, carrying on the family legacy of bowling (Rick’s dad was a bowler as well).

“Over the years, I have met a lot of people that I respect and who have touched my life in a great way, and I’m wiser for it,” he said. “I really have to thank all the kids, parents, and other coaches, and Bowlerama Royale for giving so much to kids and their parents while providing a safe place to bowl.”

There is plenty of thanks to go around, Vaughan says. Including: Coaches Rick Fargnoli, Kyle Ballantine, Parry Davies, Tim Groves, Doug Sears, Steve Kenehan, among others; Executive members Deb Linington, Ken and Kristen Sitzes, Karen Labord, Trish Vaughan, and others; “And Mark and Brenda,” Vaughan says, “who have just wanted the best for all the kids.”

Story and photos submitted by Bowlerama

