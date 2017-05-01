Royals ready to roll for Season 5

Five reasons to be excited for Season 5 at CheerStrike

CheerStrike begins its fifth season as a competitive Cheer Gym this June, and there are (at least) five great reasons to be excited about this big milestone. First, we will be starting the season in a new location! Our new gym, located at 1195 Gainsborough Road near Hyde Park Road, offers our athletes double the training space, a separate mezzanine parent viewing area, a larger lobby, and ample private parking.

The second reason to be excited is that we will again be adding teams this season. We strive to offer a team for every age and skill level so that anyone interested in participating in cheer can do so as a Royal. Among other ages and levels, we will be adding our first level 4 team this season!

Reason number three is that we will be introducing new coaches into our Royal Family who will bring fresh new ideas and expertise to our CheerStrike teams and classes.

Fourth, we’ll be offering more programming outside of our competitive teams. Season five will involve more recreational classes, more tumbling classes and private lessons, and more times available for birthday parties and clinics.

And, finally, the fifth reason to be excited for season number five is what excites us every year – that we will be continuing to build character and create champions, tapping into our athlete’s best selves and highest physical potential.

For four years, we’ve watched children grow their self-confidence and skills within a supportive community where coaches and parents work together for their benefit. Season 5 will offer more of the same – so, what are you waiting for? If you’re interested in joining the Royal family, visit us online at www.cheerstrikeroyals.com, or email us at info@cheerstrikeroyals.com.

www.cheerstrikeroyals.com

Submitted by CheerStrike