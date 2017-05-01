Plenty of provincial medals

The LGA competitive program had great success at the 2017 Ontario Championships, as seven different gymnasts enjoyed top 3 finishes for a total of 16 medals.

London Gymnastics Academy – Competitive Team

London Gymnastics Academy’s Optional Level 6-10 and National Competitive Team finished the 2016-2017 season on top! Congratulations to all the athletes on their beautiful performances at this year’s 2017 Ontario Championships held at the Better Living Centre in Toronto April 6-9.

A shout out goes to the athletes who medalled and placed in the Top 3 overall at Championships, including:

Lauren Delage (Level 6): 2nd Vault, 2nd Floor

Emma Crowell (Level 6): 2nd Overall, 1st Vault, 2nd Bars

Helene Bouffard (Level 7): 3rd Bars

Shayla Kellett (Level 8): 1st Floor

Alice Zaric (Level 9): 2nd Vault

Bailey Inglis (National): 2nd Overall, 3rd Vault, 3rd Bars, 3rd Beam, 1st Floor

Chloe Burridge (National): 3rd Overall, 2nd Vault, 2nd Beam

On a special note, Alice Zaric (Level 9, age 13) earned a spot to represent Team Ontario at the Eastern Canadian Championships to be held in New Brunswick from May 4-8, 2017!

Special congratulations to Bailey Inglis, 11, and Chloe Burridge, 13, who will compete at the Canadian Championships (Montreal, May 23-28). Jen and JP Kraemer (head coaches and owners of LGA) will accompany Bailey and Chloe to success at this elite competition!

We’re also excited to announce that this year’s Provincial Level 3-5 Ontario Championships will be held here in London at the Metroland Media Complex (Agriplex) from June 1-4, 2017!

www.londongymnasticsacademy.com



Heat Cheerleading

Our All-star cheerleaders spent the year perfecting a routine of two minutes and 30 second that was packed with tumbling, jumps, stunts and dance. But don’t let the sparkles, hair and makeup fool you … these athletes are tough, dedicated and disciplined!

We have 31 athletes and two teams attending the biggest cheerleading event of the season – the cheerleading Summit. We have grown as a program continually over the last 10 seasons to a position where all our teams and ages are a force to contend with.

We are now looking forward to our 11th season. We’ll be continuing to offer a level and team for every age and experience, as well as adding a new ‘Tiny’ competitive program for kids 3 to 5 years old, and a new Worlds team of athletes 12 and older with experience!

If you’ve ever thought of becoming part of the competitive cheerleading world and would like more information, please email our head coach, Jamie, at londonheatjamie@yahoo.ca. She can tell you why we’re the right choice for your family. We’re so excited for tryouts on May 27 & 28, and we look forward to seeing you all there! Until then, check out our brand new website!

www.londonheatcheerleading.com