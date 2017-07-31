New home, same great program

Now housed in a new facility, the CheerStrike Royals are offering even more cheer opportunities to youngsters in London and area

Season 5 of the CheerStrike Royals competitive cheer program has officially started in our new facility at 1195 Gainsborough Road (Unit 12). The new, larger facility allows us to offer more competitive teams, more recreational cheer classes, more tumbling classes, more private tumbling lessons, more birthday parties, and bigger camps!

CheerStrike is busy this summer with 15 competitive teams (of all different ages and levels) training and learning their routines for the 2017-2018 season. This year our competitive teams will travel to Toronto, Ottawa and Niagara Falls to compete against the best teams in Canada.

As our Recreational Cheer program continues to grow, we will be offering classes this fall for athletes at all different levels of training. If you’ve been in our program before, or have experience in dance or gymnastics, you can take our intermediate or advanced classes. If you are new to all things cheer, we have beginner recreational classes for you. Recreational cheer offers athletes the opportunity to learn the skills of cheer without the long-term commitment of being on a competitive team. With our new leveled class process, our athletes can progress through all the levels of cheer while enjoying the sport that so many are falling in love with.

Looking strictly for tumbling instruction? We have that as well! Every Saturday, starting this fall, we’ll have group tumbling classes for athletes at all different levels, not to mention private tumbling lessons offered every night of the week and on weekends. Register by going to www.cheerstrikeroyals.com or by emailing us at info@cheerstrikeroyals.com.

Submitted by CheerStrike