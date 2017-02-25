Being a Royal

Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve loved gymnastics. When I got a little older, a friend of mine introduced me to cheerleading, a sport that combines gymnastics and teamwork. A new gym called Cheerstrike Royals opened up in my neighborhood, and I decided to try it out. I immediately loved it! I instantly made a new group of friends who were learning new flips and tricks along with me.

As a team, we learned dance moves, and lifts and stunts, all while having so much fun! I was lucky enough to be trained as a ‘flyer’ – one of the girls who pulls flexibility moves high up in the air. Our coaches made sure that we were safe, helping my teammates learn how to toss AND CATCH me safely!

Here I am now, four years later, still loving my Royal Family! With hard work and lots of practice, I am a level 3 cheerleader on an amazing team. My coaches are constantly pushing me to develop new skills and become my best. Each practice is a mixture of difficulty and fun! At competitions, we bond as a team, cheering on other age groups and levels in our Royal Family. It’s awesome seeing our hard work pay off at awards time. Our gym is decorated from wall to wall with trophies and banners reminding us of our victories.

The Cheerstrike Royals’ motto is “building character, creating champions.” I feel lucky to have found a sport that combines all of my favourite things!

Submitted by Grace Howes