Cheering across the province

The Viper competition season kicked off with a bang in January, as six teams took the floor in St. Catharines at Cheer Evolution’s Winterfest. Amped and Surge took home top honours in the Youth 2 and Senior 4 divisions, respectively. Both were also Grand Champions for their respective level, beating the top teams across all age ranges.

Thrill, our Youth 1 team, finished second in their highly competitive division. For the majority of the athletes on this team, it was their first time ever competing. Fury (Jr 1) and Adrenaline (Jr 3) were in tough and came home with 3rd and 4th place finishes, respectively. PCG’s Special Needs team also rocked the floor alongside our sister gym, Power Cheer Toronto’s Special Needs team.

The competition season rolls full steam ahead until mid-April, and Viper teams will be competing in Brampton, Kitchener, Barrie, Orlando, Florida and at Nationals in Niagara Falls.

At approximately 10,000 square feet, Power Cheer Gym offers high ceilings, rumbling sound systems, and video playback systems. There are two stand-alone sprung competition floors, tumble track, trampoline, large lobby, and an amazing parents loft that overlooks the gym floor. And, of course, free WiFi.

The PCG can boast that it is the only gym in Southwestern Ontario that has coaches who have been members of Team Canada and won World Championships. Are you interested in training with some of the best in the country and joining a Viper team for the 2017 season? Viper teams start at 5 years of age Mini (5-8), and run up through Youth (7-11), Junior (11-14), and Senior (12-18). Call to arrange a meeting with one of our fully certified, fun and friendly coaches. 519-667-0565 or E-mail: pcg@powercheergym.com.

Submitted by Power Cheer Gym