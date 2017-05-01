A season of cheer champs

Another great season has come to a close at the Power Cheer Gym. Teams had great success on the floor this year, as they competed at and brought home championships from events across Ontario and in Florida. Amped (Youth 2) earned themselves a bid to compete at The Summit, a National event held at Disney World in Orlando. We are proud of everything our athletes have accomplished this season.

As a new season (and summer) approaches, the Power Cheer Gym offers summer specialty camps and clinics in tumbling, stunting, and all things cheer (with special guest instructors). If you are looking for a great summer experience, the PCG is the place to be. Full details are available on our website.

Are you interested in joining a Viper team for the 2017-2018 season? Viper teams start at 4 years of age (Tiny Vipers) and run all the way up through Mini (6 to 8), Youth (7 to 11), Junior (11 to 14) and Senior (12 to 18). Call to arrange a meeting with one of our fully certified, fun and friendly coaches. 519-667-0565 or e-mail: pcg@powercheergym.com.

www.powercheergym.com



Facebook: pcgvipers

Twitter: PCGVipers

Story and photos submitted by Power Cheer Gym