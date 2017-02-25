Continental Cup headed to London

It’s an awesome time for the sport of curling in London, and I was happy to announce recently, on behalf of Curling Canada and its Board of Governors, that the Sports Centre at Western Fair District will host the 2018 World Financial Group Continental Cup!

A lot of hard work goes into putting together a winning bid for the World Financial Group Continental Cup, and that was certainly the case in London, and many individuals and organizations deserve acknowledgement for making this happen.

World Financial Group took on title sponsorship of the Continental Cup in 2011, and it’s no coincidence that the event has risen to new heights ever since. They are incredibly supportive of this event, and their commitment to our sport speaks volumes. We look forward to many more years of working together.

Events like the World Financial Group Continental Cup bring in huge exposure for their host cities through the TSN broadcasts. There are 28 guaranteed hours of coast-to-coast television coverage during the Continental Cup; that’s why we see groups like Tourism London, as well as our friends in the Ontario government and the government of Canada, being such enthusiastic supporters. Our sincere thanks to Cheryl Finn, the Director of Sport Tourism for Tourism London, for all her hard work.

Curling Canada continues to work with our partners at the Ontario Curling Association to keep building our amazing sport, not just in the province of Ontario, but across the country. I’d like to thank OCA Executive Director Steve Chenier for his valuable contributions.

Our heartfelt thanks to Western Fair District Chief Executive Officer Hugh Mitchell for all the work he and has team are doing for this event. Also, thank you to the London Nationals for allowing us to use their home ice for a few days!

As for the London bid committee, I know from my past experiences with major curling events in this city, like the 2011 Tim Hortons Brier and the 2006 Scotties, we have an amazing, hard-working group of men and women who pour their heart and souls into putting on first-class events, and I know the 2018 World Financial Group Continental Cup will be no exception. Ted Smith and his committee are already hard at work, and they’ll put on a great show next year.

We’ll see you in 2018!

Submitted by Peter Inch, for Curling Canada, Photos by Jake MacDonald & Greg Matthison