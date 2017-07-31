Dance; Not Just for Girls

No, dance is not just for girls. In fact, there are numerous boys who are benefiting from Dance Extreme’s instruction and developing their skills in a fun environment!

Boys are joining dance in larger numbers, sometimes as a primary activity, and other times to complement other sports that they’re involved in

At Dance Extreme, we celebrate our male dancers.

For many years, male dancers have been making a name for themselves. Often, boys shy away from dance, as it is seen as a female-dominated activity. But this is not the case. Dance is becoming much more popular with boys, who are choosing it both as a primary activity and as a secondary activity to complement their involvement in other sports activities that require flexibility and agility.

We thought we would share with you what our boys at Dance Extreme love best about dance …

Xander Wilkes has been dancing with Dance Extreme for the past six years. When asked why he dances, 10-year-old Xander said, “It’s a fun experience to have the talent of dance. For example, if I were ever to stop dancing when I am young, I always know that I will have my dance background.”

For some of our younger Dance Troupe dancers, like Michael Antaran and Vince Vieira, the love for dance is shown on their smiling faces – when they’re on stage, and when they’re hanging around the studio taking class. “Dancing makes me happy,” says Michael, whose biggest challenge, he says, is “remembering to point my feet and go in the right direction and not look down at the stage.” Vieira, 7, has been dancing at Dance Extreme for the past three years. “My favourite thing about dance is getting to learn new dance moves,” he said.

Dylan Maczko was introduced to the studio because of the many hours his older sister spent there. As a result, Dylan started dancing when he was 5 years old. He says he has made many relationships with his dance peers, and he has developed social skills that will help him after his dance career. “This is one of the best things about dance!” he says.

We have many boys that dance with us at Dance Extreme, and we are very proud of all their accomplishments – both in the studio and on the stage. We encourage the boys in your life to try out a class or two with us. We not only offer hip-hop, break dancing, jazz, musical theatre and ballet, but also a boys only class. And the best deal? Our boys class is FREE when taking another class concurrently! Why not try us out this summer! Remember, dance is not just for girls!

