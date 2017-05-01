Dance is for EveryBODY

For the past decade, Dance Extreme has been like a second home to Madison Vasseur, who credits dance with helping her express herself and become more social.

Seventeen-year-old Madison Vasseur is no stranger to Dance Extreme. For the past 10 years, she has been calling Dance Extreme her second home. Madison, like many other teens, loves to dance. And she doesn’t let her Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) get in the way.

Living with ASD, which is a lifelong neurological disorder that affects the way a person communicates and relates to the world around them, can be challenging. But regardless of one’s limitations, individuals with ASD can certainly enjoy lives filled with meaningful and enjoyable activities. That’s certainly the case with Madison, and Dance Extreme prides itself on encouraging dancers of all abilities to share their love of dance.

“Dance has helped me become more social in class,” says Madison. “I have a chance to get to know others in smaller groups, which doesn’t overwhelm me. Dance has also let me express myself in ways words cannot. I hold most of my emotions in because I feel that showing my emotions is a sign of weakness. But dance gives me a different way of expressing myself.”

Madison says she finds dance challenging, for a number of reasons, including her ASD. But she works hard to overcome those challenges.

“There are times it can be hard to understand what the teacher is saying, but I never like to ask questions because I’m afraid that I might say something rude. I also find it challenging that with my Autism I have sensitivity issues, and it can at times be hard to be in the dance studio because of how loud the music is.”

Madison has danced both recreationally and as a part of Dance Extreme’s competitive program, and she says the moment she’s most proud of is when she found out she’d been accepted into pre-competitive.

“The reason why that is my proudest moment is because I feel like I have proven myself to everyone that I am just as good as they are at dance.”

Madison competes in two musical theatre numbers, and she travels around London sharing her love of dance. And how has dance helped her grow and develop?

“I think dance has helped me become more mature,” she said. “It has also helped me become more disciplined because of all the discipline required in ballet and other dances.

“Dance has helped me grow with my Autism by having me around people,” she added. “It has also helped me grow into a social person. I have made many friends through dance, and I have talked with them more than anyone else I know.”

Madison is also a volunteer Assistant teacher with the studio. Her love for dance is evidenced by her beaming smile whenever she is onstage. We, at Dance Extreme, hope that she will continue to keep dance an important part of her life for many years to come!

Dance Extreme would like to thank Madison for sharing her dance experience with others, and we hope to encourage all children of varying abilities to try out dance classes.

