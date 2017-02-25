Summer at a glance

Summer is busy at Dance Extreme, as four Dance Intensives are held for dancers in a variety of disciplines, and students learn from talented guest teachers.

Dance Extreme offers lots of opportunities for seasoned dancers – both young and old. During the months of July and August, the studio hosts four fabulous Dance Intensive programs.

Dance Extreme Triple Threat offers a new one-week intensive, which is designed for dancers who also have a desire to experience musical theatre at its finest. The focus of this intensive is for each student to prepare and present a personal monologue and song – in addition to learning group choreography and vocals. Triple Threat offers those dancers who have other talents an avenue to pursue these in front of a live audience.

The beginning of August brings the arrival of our En Pointe Ballet Intensive. For those students who are looking for immersion in the world of ballet, this is the intensive for you. The week is complete with ballet technique, repertoire, contemporary modern, yoga, and stretch classes taught by professionals in the field.

Later in August, dancers can expect a creative arts experience at the Choreographic and Jr. Choreographic Intensives. Dancers are challenged, as they learn about the basic elements of dance and how these tools are used to create choreography. This week-long intensive also teaches about elements of dance production, and culminates in a showcase of student-choreographed works.

And last but not least, as we absorb the last long warm August nights at the tail end of summer, our four-day ‘Back to Dance’ and Young Dancer’s ‘Back to Dance’ Intensives take place. Guest teachers provide a fabulous learning experience for all dancers (in a variety of dance disciplines), and work to get dancers back into shape for the upcoming season.

For more details about any of our Intensives, please visit: www.danceextreme.com/camp

www.danceextreme.com

Submitted By Richelle Hirlehey for Dance Extreme