Make fitness a family affair!

Getting children active early in life has many benefits, not only for today but for their whole lives!

Getting children active early in life has many benefits, not only for today but for their whole lives!

Getting children active early in life has many benefits, not only for today but for their whole lives!

Habits can be very hard to break. That can be a very good thing, however, when you are talking about the kinds of healthier habits that parents can help their children develop right from the start. The key to getting those healthy habits to ‘stick’ is to make certain that they are rewarding and enjoyable for your children.

What can you do?

As a parent, you pass down more than your genes; you pass down your habits too! If you make healthy choices, your children are likely to do the same. If you make fitness part of your everyday family life, your kids are more likely to regard being active as fun (and not a chore). Here are some things you can try:

1. Incorporate physical activity into the family routine with a nightly family walk or bike ride

2. Train as a family for a charity run or walk 3. Celebrate special occasions – like birthdays – with something active, like a hike, soccer game or a party at The Little Gym!

Helping develop healthy habits early in life may even help your children to be better in school over the long run.* There is a strong link between physical activity and development of the part of the brain that controls ‘executive functions’ like

mental multitasking and concentration. These are the thinking skills that have the strongest influence on your child’s academic performance.

Children like to play. That’s why making physical activity fun is the best way to encourage children to become and stay active. Programs at The Little Gym focus on funfilled ways for kids to burn off energy and make new friends while developing self-confidence in their physical abilities. And that’s a great start on a lifetime habit that pays dividends in both physical and mental health!

For more information, visit: www.tlglondoncan.com or call 519-642-0660.

* http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25266425

www.tlglondoncan.com