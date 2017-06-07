St. Thomas Hawks (sponsored by Doug Tarry Custom Homes Ltd)

Fifteen years ago, Maurice Brennan had an idea. He wanted to help bring minor football to St. Thomas to help promote the sport and help to grow the area’s already successful high school teams. He met with the London Minor Football Association (LMFA), which operated 18 teams across three age groups at the time. After careful planning, the LMFA expanded into St. Thomas, and west London added two new teams in each age group. The St. Thomas Hawks were born.
Today, the Hawks continue to build on their 15 years of tradition. Boys and girls aged 7 to 13 from all around Elgin County practice at Parkside High School twice a week in the fall. The success of the Hawks has led to a second team in Elgin County, as the Cobras get ready to start their fifth year in LMFA this fall.
About LMFA
Interested in playing football? The LMFA will supply all the necessary equipment, and no experience is needed to learn about football, have fun, stay active, and prepare for high school football. For more information on the 2017 fall season, please visit www.lmfafootball.ca or call 519-852-4465.
Submitted by Brock Burgess
