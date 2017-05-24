Offseason camps a hit

At the time of this writing, the calendar has just turned to April, and the 2017 London Junior Mustang football season is upon us. Tryouts for each team (Atom through Varsity) began tonight at TD Waterhouse Stadium. The weather is cold and rainy, but the air is electric with excited players, parents, and coaches. Tryouts are always a nervous time for players, but those who attended the 2016-17 London Junior Mustang football camp have come ready to take the field.
The idea behind our camp was to ensure that athletes from all age groups were honing their skills during the offseason so they could come into tryouts ready for the 2017 football season. The camp, which ran each week (for two hours) from early January to early April, was held at one of the best indoor training facilities in Canada – Centrefield Sports.
The camp was a huge success. Players and parents alike were impressed, both with the direction of the camp and by the training facility. We saw up to 110 athletes attend each week, as they were put through their paces by some of the best coaches in Ontario. Camp activities included a warm up, film and playbook review, individual position skills work, a non-contact scrimmage, and a cooldown.
Over the course of the camp we saw athletes improve their conditioning, improve their football skills and knowledge, make new friends, and become reacquainted with teammates.
We are eagerly anticipating the start of the 2017 football season – but are also actively planning our expanded 2017-18 offseason training camp. Details about next year’s offseason football camps will be announced on our website and Facebook pages.
Submitted by London Jr. Mustangs