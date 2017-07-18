Players’ determination recognized

Recently, some impressive London Minor Football players who have overcome adversity were recognized at a reception at the Arva Flour Mill, which was sponsored by Fulton Jay Financial, the Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada, and the Xenith football equipment company. As part of the event, Hamilton Tiger-Cat and Western Mustang alum Andy Fantuz was on hand to meet the players and parents.
The players were nominated by their LMFA coaches and were then selected by the Concussion Legacy Foundation. All are great examples of the teamwork, perseverance, and sportsmanship that football teaches. In addition to being invited to the reception, Xenith supplied each player with some free football equipment, including their new state-of-the-art X1 helmets.
The recognized LMFA players at this year’s reception were Gio DeSando, Keyshawn Manning, David Matias, Camden Melrose, Jason Preece, and Pierce Smith. Each of these young men have represented the LMFA extremely well. We are very proud of all that they have accomplished so far, and we look forward to seeing them again this fall on the field at Citywide Park.
For more information on the 2017 LMFA fall season, please visit www.lmfafootball.ca or call 519-852-4465.
Submitted by London Minor Football Association