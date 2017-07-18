Home » Players’ determination recognized

Players’ determination recognized

Published by SportsXpress On July 18, 2017 Leave a response
  • Fantuz
    Andy Fantuz (at back) of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats was on hand to meet the honoured players and their parents
  • Preece
    Jason Preece
  • Photo
    At a recent LMFA reception, Gio DeSando, Keyshawn Manning, David Matias, Camden Melrose, Jason Preece, and Pierce Smith were recognized for their perseverance in overcoming adversity
  • Melrose
    A smiling Camden Melrose (front) and his fellow award winners have represented LMFA extremely well – both on and off the field
  • Matias
    David Matias, football in hand, was a worthy award recipient

Recently, some impressive London Minor Football players who have overcome adversity were recognized at a reception at the Arva Flour Mill, which was sponsored by Fulton Jay Financial, the Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada, and the Xenith football equipment company. As part of the event, Hamilton Tiger-Cat and Western Mustang alum Andy Fantuz was on hand to meet the players and parents.

The players were nominated by their LMFA coaches and were then selected by the Concussion Legacy Foundation. All are great examples of the teamwork, perseverance, and sportsmanship that football teaches. In addition to being invited to the reception, Xenith supplied each player with some free football equipment, including their new state-of-the-art X1 helmets.

The recognized LMFA players at this year’s reception were Gio DeSando, Keyshawn Manning, David Matias, Camden Melrose, Jason Preece, and Pierce Smith. Each of these young men have represented the LMFA extremely well. We are very proud of all that they have accomplished so far, and we look forward to seeing them again this fall on the field at Citywide Park.

For more information on the 2017 LMFA fall season, please visit www.lmfafootball.ca or call 519-852-4465.

www.lmfafootball.ca

Submitted by London Minor Football Association

Categories: Tags: , , ,

Published by SportsXpress