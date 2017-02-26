Turkey Bowl a smashing success

The Turkey Bowl is a team effort. And in 2016, with the help of numerous partners, Preferred Insurance helped raise a record-breaking $40,350 for Childcan, an amazing organization that helps families cope with childhood cancer.

The Turkey Bowl is a team effort. And in 2016, with the help of numerous partners, Preferred Insurance helped raise a record-breaking $40,350 for Childcan, an amazing organization that helps families cope with childhood cancer.

The Preferred Insurance Turkey Bowl had a small and humble beginning 10 years ago as a thank you to business partners. It has since evolved into a huge hospitality, networking and charitable event. The goal for 2016 was to raise $35,000 for Childcan, and thanks to the partnership and generosity of more than 100 business partners, the goal was surpassed and a new record was set at $40,350.

Every year we dream it bigger and better, and every year we make it happen. The Turkey Bowl is a special day for our business partners, as we invite them to connect with us on a mission to raise money for Childcan, an amazing organization that helps families cope with childhood cancer.

Our biggest transformation came from partnering with BELFOR Property Restoration as our Signature Event Partner. The move has substantially helped us take it to another level, and we are very grateful for their continued partnership. Our total raised for the past five years has now surpassed $140,000.

The Turkey Bowl is a fun day with a special purpose, and it is proof that many hands joining together can accomplish something truly outstanding.

The 2016 edition marked special partner contributions from Boss Hog’s Smokin Chophouse, Holiday Inn & Suites, New Era Graphix, Scherba’s Great Floors, Carr’s Shell, Classic Rock – FREE 98.1FM, and McClelland Premium Beers – featuring their Stiegl and Erdinger brands. These companies are greatly appreciated. We welcomed the Forest City Volleyball Club 18U Girls Green Team as our guest hospitality team for the event. They had a great experience, and earned funding for their team through their participation.

All-Star Partners who made special excess donations beyond regular partnership amounts included:

Hagerty Classic Car Insurance – $1,000

CARSTAR London East – $1,000

CARSTAR London West – $1,000

Downtown Auto Glass – $1,000

Enterprise Rent-A-Car – $2,000

Gore Mutual Insurance Company – $5,000

We are extremely proud and grateful to have such fantastic partners. Together, we raised $40,350 in one amazing day!