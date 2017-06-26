Why is Junior Golf important?

Golf instills in junior players a number of key values that can be carried throughout one’s life – both on and off the golf course

Golf is a sport that boys and girls can play at a young age and enjoy for the rest of their lives. When golfing at the City of London Municipal Golf Courses, juniors meet new friends, enjoy the health benefits of physical exercise, learn to manage their emotions, set personal goals, improve their concentration, and learn valuable communication skills all while having fun outdoors. Golf helps shape the lives of juniors by teaching them the following key life values:

• Responsibility and Respect

• Honesty and Integrity

• Courtesy and Perseverance

• Sportsmanship and Confidence

Our Municipal Golf System promotes junior golf through summer camps, free weekly leagues, free Club Championships, free golf at Fanshawe’s Parkside 9, and by offering low, affordable membership packages and green fee prices for golfers aged 7 to 18.

2016 Junior Camps:

This program is designed for juniors who wish to learn the basics of golf so that they can enjoy the game for the rest of their lives.

Instruction will be provided by PGA of Canada Golf Professionals in a fun, stress-free environment. Junior golfers will be introduced to a proper grip, stance, basic swing mechanics, and short game skills (chipping and putting), as well as rules and etiquette. This is a 4-day morning camp taking place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. There will be a 9-hole fun golf tournament followed by a barbecue lunch on the final day. Juniors should provide their own clubs. Proper footwear is required. Cost: $99 Resident, $104 Non-Resident.

BARCODE START DATE END DATE DAY TIME LOCATION

289438 July 4 July 7 Tues – Fri 9am – 12pm Thames Valley Golf Course

289439 July 11 July 14 Tues – Fri 9am – 12pm Thames Valley Golf Course

289440 July 18 July 21 Tues – Fri 9am – 12pm Thames Valley Golf Course

289441 July 25 July 28 Tues – Fri 9am – 12pm Thames Valley Golf Course

REGISTER TODAY! (Online using Spectrum Interactive at london.ca/golf or call 519-661-5575).

FREE SATURDAYS & SUNDAYS

Any adult golfer paying a guest or member green fee can bring one junior:

• Aged 9-14 for a FREE round of 9 holes on the Hickory 9 at Thames Valley on Saturdays and Sundays in June, July and August.*†

• Aged 13-18 for a FREE round of 18 holes at any Municipal Golf Course on Saturdays and Sundays in June, July and August.**†

* This promotion runs all day on Thames Valley’s Hickory 9 Course only.

** This promotion runs every Saturday & Sunday after 3 p.m.

† Must book tee times in advance to take advantage of this promotion.

Story submitted by City of London Municipal Golf