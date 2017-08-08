Teeing up for a cure

The 17th Annual Lexus of London Golf Classic was held at The Oaks on Monday, June 26th, 2017. A seventeenth consecutive sold-out event saw 144 golfers enjoy a fun-filled day of competition and camaraderie. We expect this years event to bring the 17 year total to close to 1.5 million. All of these funds will be donated to Dr. Joe Chin and his team to assist in the fight against prostate cancer. For further details on sponsorship or registration for next year’s event, please visit www.lexusoflondongolfclassic.com.