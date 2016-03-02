Free Junior Golf from TGA!

Every child between the ages of 4 and 14 who registers for a TGA golf enrichment class, clinic or summer camp will receive absolutely free as part of their graduation package a junior golf club membership to Crumlin Creek.

The always forward thinking Zarko Frkovic, Owner, and Peter Henderson, General Manager, of the multi award

winning Crumlin Creek Golf Club, have partnered with TGA London to bring junior golf into the 21st Century. TGA London and Crumlin Creek ran a highly successful summer camp pilot in 2015, which set the foundation for a full schedule of nine weekly Summer Camps beginning July 4, 2016.

This special membership will allow TGA London Premier Junior Golf students of any age to play golf at Crumlin

Creek at any time absolutely free when playing with an adult.

All details and summer camps are ready for registration now at www.PlayTGA.ca/London. Just choose the camp

dates you like from the nine Crumlin Creek camps listed, and register away!

Those who have attended TGA golf enrichment classes and camps will tell you that there’s nothing like TGA golf

programs … nothing! Generous discounts will apply to parents registering more than one child for the same camp or lesson series.

TGA London teaches golf lessons and conducts summer camps 12 months a year at elementary school gymnasiums, community centres, YMCA locations, golf courses and driving ranges in the London area. Chances are TGA London has a class starting near you very soon! Check out TGA online at www.PlayTGA.ca/London.

Story submitted by TGA Premier Junior Golf