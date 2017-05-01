Start them golfing young

Unfortunately, the game of golf is currently in a decline. After all, golf is a social and physical game, and it’s being played today in a technological society. Consequently, it has decreasing appeal for younger generations who in many cases have grown up in relative isolation, often playing computer games. Therefore, there is a need for young talent to bring the game back to popularity.

I started golfing at an early, and I chose to make golf my career. Today, I’m a certified PGA instructor and the owner of Green Valley Golf Schools in London, Ontario. My goal is to grow the game of golf by offering junior camps for kids all year round.

When I was introduced to golf, I quickly became excited by the opportunities that were presented to me. If kids start golfing at an early age, they have no fear and will easily absorb everything that you teach them. Moreover, they learn discipline, sportsmanship, and good manners, which also helps them to become better human beings.

At Green Valley Golf Schools, we also teach different golf programs for adults to improve their skill levels. We believe this will help promote the enthusiasm and love for the game to the next generation of players.

Submitted By Haman Thakur, owner, Green Valley Golf Schools