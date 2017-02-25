The best youth golf experience

Another season of the London Junior Golf League is about to begin. This junior league provides an experience that involves ‘game-like’ situations in practice along with on-course play. The first introduction to the game of golf for most kids involves either a golf clinic at a range or going to the driving range. And although whacking balls as hard as you can into a big field can be pretty cool, this first experience with the game has very little to do with the game itself.

Our junior league allows children to experience the ups and downs of the game of golf in the company of other children (typically friends) and under the supervision of an experienced coach.

What are the key points about our Junior League?

“Little League” design – provides teams of boys and girls, ages 13 and under, with a structured learning environment for young golfers to compete and have fun.

Team Format for all skills – Each team in the league will play games against other teams in a two-person team scramble format. As long the player can putt and chip, they can contribute to the team!

Coaching from PGA Professionals & Parents – Most recreational sport programs are coached by parents who have a passion for the sport and enjoy helping young people learn games. The PGA Jr. League is no different – parents coach the team with support from LJGDC staff who coach and instruct the practices.

Spring, Summer and Fall seasons – variety in seasons allows participation by all!

How do I register my child or find out more information?

The London Junior Golf Development Centre welcomes you and your family, regardless of experience or equipment, to start golfing this season. For more information or to register, visit us online at www.londonjuniorgolf.com.

Submitted by Tyler Schepens