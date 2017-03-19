London Junior Knights to host 2017 OHF AA Midget Championship April 7-9, Earl Nichols Arena

London, ON​ – The London Junior Knights AA Midget hockey team will be hosting the 2017 AA Midget Championships. The LJK AA Midget team looks forward to welcoming teams from the Minor Hockey Alliance of Ontario (ALLIANCE), Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL), Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA), and Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA).

The Ontario Hockey Federation Championship (OHF) hosts are rotated between the four different leagues. The Minor Member Partners select a host for the events, which falls to them based on rotation, then the OHF Minor Council approves the selection based on a set of Championship guidelines. “Having been to three OHF’s and four OHL Cups I know what aprivilegeit is toparticipate, the event always creates experiences for the players and their families that they will never forget,” says John Caldarozzi, head coach of the LJK AA Midget team. “Our parent group, with the support of the London Junior Knights, the city of London, the Minor Hockey Alliance and the Ontario HockeyFederation will make sure this is an event everyone will enjoy and aspire to host in the future.”

The 2017 OHF Championships, held at Earl Nichols Arena, begin on Friday, April 7th and conclude on Sunday, April 9th. Each team will have a chance to celebrate their involvement in the championships during a welcome banquet on Thursday, April 6th.

