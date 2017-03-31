Highland Country Club Prepares For 2017 Freedom 55 Financial Championship

March 29, 2017 (London, ONT) – Highland Country Club in London, Ont., along with partner and title sponsor Freedom 55 Financial, and the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, are busy preparing for the Freedom 55 Financial Championship, September 11-17, 2017.

A media conference and tournament kickoff is scheduled for Monday, April 24 at Highland, details to be announced. Today, we wish to share with you some of the exciting additions to this year’s tournament:

A return to the original 18-hole layout, beginning with traditional hole No. 1, a 510-yard par-5;

Hole No. 18 grandstand offering value-added hospitality and viewing opportunities;

Three Pro-Am tournaments: a closed King’s University College tournament on Monday, Sept. 11; a Women’s Pro-Am morning of Tuesday, Sept. 12; and traditional Tuesday afternoon Pro-Am. All Pro-Am participants are welcomed to attend a Monday evening reception at the tournament host hotel, Four Points by Sheraton London;

The Women’s Pro-Am, chaired by Ontario Golf Hall of Fame inductee Patty Howard, also includes a dinner and fashion show following the Pro-Am tournament;

Additional corporate sponsor opportunities, outlined at the tournament website;

Continued free junior passes, available at the gate on tournament day;

Continued support of Thames Valley Children’s Centre as the tournament beneficiary.

Since moving to Highland Country Club in 2015, the Freedom 55 Financial Championship has raised more than $125,000 for Thames Valley Children’s Centre. Since 2013, when the event first came to London, the tournament has raised more than $260,000 for local charities. Charitable donations by Mackenzie Tour events in 2016 totalled $1,054,181.

Volunteers may register online at http://freedom55financialchampionship.com. Purchase $10 single day grounds tickets, $20 weekly passes or $40 weekly clubhouse passes at the Highland Country Club office, 1922 Highland Heights, London from Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the gate during tournament week. Sponsorship, hospitality, Pro-Am and ticket information are also available at the tournament website.

Follow us on Twitter @F55FChamp and Facebook @freedom55financialchampionship.

We look forward to sharing details about our media conference and kickoff, and appreciate your support.