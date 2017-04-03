Local Scores – Apr.02, 2017

Results of recent games involving London, Woodstock, St.Thomas & other local teams …

Recent Games

(Tue.Mar.14) OHL – London Knights @ Erie 3-2 …

(Thu.Mar.16) GOJHL Playoffs – London Nationals @ Chatham 1-4 …

(Thu.Mar.16) NBL – London Lightning vs KW 101-91 …

(Fri.Mar.17) OHL – London Knights vs Flint 7-3 …

(Sat.Mar.18) OHL – London Knights @ Flint 3-2 …

(Sat.Mar.18) GOJHL Playoffs – London Nationals vs Chatham 7-2 …

(Sat.Mar.18) NBL – London Lightning @ Orangeville 109-91 …

(Sun.Mar.19) OHL – London Knights @ Sault Ste.Marie 4-6 …

(Sun.Mar.19) GOJHL Playoffs – London Nationals @ Chatham 7-6 (OT) …

(Sun.Mar.19) NBL – London Lightning @ KW 95-90 …

(Mon.Mar.20) NBL – London Lightning vs Orangeville 99-93 …

(Tue.Mar.21) PJHL Playoffs – Dorchester Dolphins @ Essex 2-3 (OT) …

(Wed.Mar.22) GOJHL Playoffs – London Nationals vs Chatham 8-2 …

(Thu.Mar.23) GOJHL Playoffs – London Nationals @ Chatham 6-1 …

(Fri.Mar.24) OHL Playoffs – London Knights vs Windsor 3-4 (OT) …

(Fri.Mar.24) PJHL Playoffs – Dorchester Dolphins vs Essex 1-4 …

(Sun.Mar.26) OHL Playoffs – London Knights vs Windsor 5-2 …

(Sun.Mar.26) PJHL Playoffs – Dorchester Dolphins @ Essex 4-3 …

(Sun.Mar.26) NBL – London Lightning @ Orangeville 140-130 …

(Tue.Mar.28) OHL Playoffs – London Knights @ Windsor 1-3 …

(Wed.Mar.29) GOJHL Playoffs F – London Nationals vs Leamington 5-4 …

(Wed.Mar.29) PJHL Playoffs – Dorchester Dolphins vs Essex 1-5 …

(Thu.Mar.30) OHL Playoffs – London Knights @ Windsor 2-3 (OT) …

(Thu.Mar.30) GOJHL Playoffs F – London Nationals @ Leamington 0-2 …

(Fri.Mar.31) OHL Playoffs – London Knights vs Windsor 2-1 …

(Fri.Mar.31) PJHL Playoffs – Dorchester Dolphins @ Essex 1-4 …

(Sat.Apr.01) GOJHL Playoffs F – London Nationals vs Leamington 4-0 …

(Sat.Apr.01) NBL – London Lightning vs Windsor 106-101 …

(Sun.Apr.02) OHL Playoffs – London Knights @ Windsor 5-3 …

(Sun.Apr.02) GOJHL Playoffs F – London Nationals @ Leamington 2-0 …

Upcoming Games

(Tue.Apr.04) OHL Playoffs – London Knights vs Windsor …

(Wed.Apr.05) GOJHL Playoffs F – London Nationals vs Leamington …

(Wed.Apr.05) NBL – London Lightning vs Cape Breton …

(Thu.Apr.06) GOJHL Playoffs F – London Nationals @ Leamington …

(Sat.Apr.08) NBL – London Lightning @ Island Storm …

(Sun.Apr.09) NBL – London Lightning @ Moncton …

Submitted by Jim Taylor Sunday Apr.02, 2017 at 10:00 pm …

Note: use these links for team’s Full Schedules/Results

OHL – LONDON KNIGHTS

GOJHL – LONDON NATIONALS

GOJHL – ST.THOMAS STARS

PJHL – WOODSTOCK NAVY VETS

NBL – LONDON LIGHTNING

OUA – WESTERN MUSTANGS

OCAA – FANSHAWE FALCONS

IBL – LONDON MAJORS

WOSL

TCMFL – WOODSTOCK KELSEYS