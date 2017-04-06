Local Scores – Apr.05, 2017

Results of recent games involving London, Woodstock, St.Thomas & other local teams …

Recent Games

(Sun.Mar.26) OHL Playoffs – London Knights vs Windsor 5-2 …

(Sun.Mar.26) PJHL Playoffs – Dorchester Dolphins @ Essex 4-3 …

(Sun.Mar.26) NBL – London Lightning @ Orangeville 140-130 …

(Tue.Mar.28) OHL Playoffs – London Knights @ Windsor 1-3 …

(Wed.Mar.29) GOJHL Playoffs F – London Nationals vs Leamington 5-4 …

(Wed.Mar.29) PJHL Playoffs – Dorchester Dolphins vs Essex 1-5 …

(Thu.Mar.30) OHL Playoffs – London Knights @ Windsor 2-3 (OT) …

(Thu.Mar.30) GOJHL Playoffs F – London Nationals @ Leamington 0-2 …

(Fri.Mar.31) OHL Playoffs – London Knights vs Windsor 2-1 …

(Fri.Mar.31) PJHL Playoffs – Dorchester Dolphins @ Essex 1-4 …

(Sat.Apr.01) GOJHL Playoffs F – London Nationals vs Leamington 4-0 …

(Sat.Apr.01) NBL – London Lightning vs Windsor 106-101 …

(Sun.Apr.02) OHL Playoffs – London Knights @ Windsor 5-3 …

(Sun.Apr.02) GOJHL Playoffs F – London Nationals @ Leamington 2-0 …

(Tue.Apr.04) OHL Playoffs – London Knights vs Windsor 3-2 …

(Wed.Apr.05) GOJHL Playoffs F – London Nationals vs Leamington 6-2 …

(Wed.Apr.05) NBL – London Lightning vs Cape Breton 129-109 …

Upcoming Games

(Thu.Apr.06) GOJHL Playoffs F – London Nationals @ Leamington …

(Sat.Apr.08) NBL – London Lightning @ Island Storm …

(Sun.Apr.09) NBL – London Lightning @ Moncton …

