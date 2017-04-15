Local Scores – Apr.14, 2017

Results of recent games involving London, Woodstock, St.Thomas & other local teams …

Recent Games

(Sat.Apr.01) GOJHL Playoffs F – London Nationals vs Leamington 4-0 …

(Sat.Apr.01) NBL – London Lightning vs Windsor 106-101 …

(Sun.Apr.02) OHL Playoffs – London Knights @ Windsor 5-3 …

(Sun.Apr.02) GOJHL Playoffs F – London Nationals @ Leamington 2-0 …

(Tue.Apr.04) OHL Playoffs – London Knights vs Windsor 3-2 …

(Wed.Apr.05) GOJHL Playoffs F – London Nationals vs Leamington 6-2 …

(Wed.Apr.05) NBL – London Lightning vs Cape Breton 129-109 …

(Thu.Apr.06) OHL Playoffs – London Knights @ Erie 2-0 …

(Fri.Apr.07) OHL Playoffs – London Knights @ Erie 1-5 …

(Sat.Apr.08) NBL – London Lightning @ Island Storm 101-105 …

(Sun.Apr.09) NBL – London Lightning @ Moncton 125-121 …

(Tue.Apr.11) OHL Playoffs – London Knights vs Erie 1-3 …

(Wed.Apr.12) NBL – London Lightning vs Saint John 124-119 …

(Thu.Apr.13) OHL Playoffs – London Knights vs Erie 4-2 …

(Fri.Apr.14) GOJHL Sutherland Cup SF – London Nationals @ Listowel 4-3 (OT) …

Upcoming Games

(Sat.Apr.15) OHL Playoffs – London Knights @ Erie …

(Sat.Apr.15) GOJHL Sutherland Cup SF – London Nationals vs Listowel …

(Sat.Apr.15) NBL – London Lightning vs Windsor …

(Sun.Apr.16) OHL Playoffs – London Knights vs Erie …

(Sun.Apr.16) NBL – London Lightning @ KW …

(Mon.Apr.17) GOJHL Sutherland Cup SF – London Nationals @ Listowel …

—————————————————–

Submitted by Jim Taylor Friday Apr.14, 2017 at 11:00 pm …

—————————————————–

Note: use these links for team’s Full Schedules/Results

OHL – LONDON KNIGHTS

GOJHL – LONDON NATIONALS

GOJHL – ST.THOMAS STARS

PJHL – WOODSTOCK NAVY VETS

NBL – LONDON LIGHTNING

OUA – WESTERN MUSTANGS

OCAA – FANSHAWE FALCONS

IBL – LONDON MAJORS

WOSL

TCMFL – WOODSTOCK KELSEYS