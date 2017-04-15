Local Scores – Apr.14, 2017
Results of recent games involving London, Woodstock, St.Thomas & other local teams …
Recent Games
(Sat.Apr.01) GOJHL Playoffs F – London Nationals vs Leamington 4-0 …
(Sat.Apr.01) NBL – London Lightning vs Windsor 106-101 …
(Sun.Apr.02) OHL Playoffs – London Knights @ Windsor 5-3 …
(Sun.Apr.02) GOJHL Playoffs F – London Nationals @ Leamington 2-0 …
(Tue.Apr.04) OHL Playoffs – London Knights vs Windsor 3-2 …
(Wed.Apr.05) GOJHL Playoffs F – London Nationals vs Leamington 6-2 …
(Wed.Apr.05) NBL – London Lightning vs Cape Breton 129-109 …
(Thu.Apr.06) OHL Playoffs – London Knights @ Erie 2-0 …
(Fri.Apr.07) OHL Playoffs – London Knights @ Erie 1-5 …
(Sat.Apr.08) NBL – London Lightning @ Island Storm 101-105 …
(Sun.Apr.09) NBL – London Lightning @ Moncton 125-121 …
(Tue.Apr.11) OHL Playoffs – London Knights vs Erie 1-3 …
(Wed.Apr.12) NBL – London Lightning vs Saint John 124-119 …
(Thu.Apr.13) OHL Playoffs – London Knights vs Erie 4-2 …
(Fri.Apr.14) GOJHL Sutherland Cup SF – London Nationals @ Listowel 4-3 (OT) …
Upcoming Games
(Sat.Apr.15) OHL Playoffs – London Knights @ Erie …
(Sat.Apr.15) GOJHL Sutherland Cup SF – London Nationals vs Listowel …
(Sat.Apr.15) NBL – London Lightning vs Windsor …
(Sun.Apr.16) OHL Playoffs – London Knights vs Erie …
(Sun.Apr.16) NBL – London Lightning @ KW …
(Mon.Apr.17) GOJHL Sutherland Cup SF – London Nationals @ Listowel …
—————————————————–
Submitted by Jim Taylor Friday Apr.14, 2017 at 11:00 pm …
—————————————————–
Note: use these links for team’s Full Schedules/Results
OHL – LONDON KNIGHTS
GOJHL – LONDON NATIONALS
GOJHL – ST.THOMAS STARS
PJHL – WOODSTOCK NAVY VETS
OUA – WESTERN MUSTANGS
OCAA – FANSHAWE FALCONS