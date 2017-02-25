Local Scores – Feb.24, 2017

Results of recent games involving London, Woodstock, St.Thomas & other local teams …

Recent Games

(Fri.Feb.10) OHL – London Knights @ Kitchener 5-2 …

(Fri.Feb.10) PJHL Playoffs – Woodstock Navy Vets @ Wellesley 0-3 …

(Sat.Feb.11) PJHL Playoffs – Woodstock Navy Vets vs Wellesley 1-3 …

(Sun.Feb.12) GOJHL – StThomas Stars @ StMarys 2-3 …

(Sun.Feb.12) PJHL Playoffs – Woodstock Navy Vets @ Wellesley 5-4 (OT) …

(Wed.Feb.15) OHL – London Knights @ Erie 1-5 …

(Wed.Feb.15) GOJHL – London Nationals vs LaSalle 0-1 …

(Fri.Feb.17) OHL – London Knights vs Owen Sound 1-6 …

(Fri.Feb.17) GOJHL – StThomas Stars vs Chatham 5-1 …

(Fri.Feb.17) PJHL Playoffs – Woodstock Navy Vets vs Wellesley 3-6 …

(Sat.Feb.18) GOJHL – StThomas Stars @ Lambton Shores 7-2 …

(Sat.Feb.18) GOJHL – London Nationals @ Strathroy 7-4 …

(Sat.Feb.18) NBL – London Lightning vs Orangeville 109-97 …

(Sun.Feb.19) OHL – London Knights @ Kingston 4-1 …

(Mon.Feb.20) OHL – London Knights @ Ottawa 4-2 …

(Mon.Feb.20) GOJHL – London Nationals vs StThomas Stars 4-0 …

(Mon.Feb.20) NBL – London Lightning vs Halifax 123-108 …

(Wed.Feb.22) GOJHL – London Nationals vs Strathroy 4-3 …

(Thu.Feb.23) GOJHL – London Nationals @ Lambton Shores 4-2 …

(Thu.Feb.23) GOJHL – StThomas Stars @ Leamington 4-1 …

(Thu.Feb.23) NBL – London Lightning @ Halifax 108-104 …

(Fri.Feb.24) OHL – London Knights vs Windsor 4-1 …

(Fri.Feb.24) GOJHL – StThomas Stars vs Strathroy 2-5 …

Upcoming Games

(Sat.Feb.25) OHL – London Knights @ Owen Sound …

(Sun.Feb.26) OHL – London Knights @ Guelph …

(Sun.Feb.26) GOJHL – London Nationals @ Chatham …

(Sun.Feb.26) GOJHL – StThomas Stars vs St.Marys …

(Sun.Feb.26) NBL – London Lightning @ Cape Breton …

—————————————————–

Submitted by Jim Taylor Friday Feb.24, 2017 at 11:00 pm …

—————————————————–

Note: use these links for team’s Full Schedules/Results

OHL – LONDON KNIGHTS

GOJHL – LONDON NATIONALS

GOJHL – ST.THOMAS STARS

PJHL – WOODSTOCK NAVY VETS

NBL – LONDON LIGHTNING

OUA – WESTERN MUSTANGS

OCAA – FANSHAWE FALCONS

IBL – LONDON MAJORS

WOSL

TCMFL – WOODSTOCK KELSEYS