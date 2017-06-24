Local Scores – Jun.23, 2017

Results of recent games involving London, Woodstock, St.Thomas & other local teams …

Recent Games

(Fri.Jun.16) IBL – London Majors vs Kitchener 10-8 …

(Fri.Jun.16) OPFL – London Jr Mustangs @ Hamilton 18-9 …

(Fri.Jun.16) WOSL – St.Thomas @ Wallaceburg 4-2 …

(Fri.Jun.16) WOSL – Marconi vs AEK 5-1 …

(Fri.Jun.16) WOSL – Tillsonburg vs Chatham 3-0 …

(Sat.Jun.17) IBL – London Majors @ Burlington 8-3 …

(Sat.Jun.17) League1 Ontario – FC London vs Vaughn ppd. …

(Sat.Jun.17) MWOSBL – Woodstock Nationals vs Hanover (DH) 10-3,14-4 …

(Sat.Jun.17) MWOSBL – Ingersoll @ Byron ppd. …

(Sun.Jun.18) IBL – London Majors vs Brantford ppd. …

(Mon.Jun.19) MWOSBL – St.Thomas Cardinals vs Lucan ppd. …

(Tue.Jun.20) TCMFL – Woodstock Kelseys vs Harwood ppd. …

(Tue.Jun.20) WOSL – Chatham vs Croatia 0-2 …

(Tue.Jun.20) WOSL – Tillsonburg vs Wallaceburg 2-3 …

(Tue.Jun.20) IBL – London Majors @ Kitchener ppd. …

(Wed.Jun.21) IBL – London Majors @ Brantford 9-6 …

(Wed.Jun.21) WOSL – AEK vs English 1-0 …

(Thu.Jun.22) MWOSBL – Woodstock Nationals @ London 5-0 …

(Thu.Jun.22) TCMFL – Woodstock Kelseys @ Port Burwell 10-1 …

(Fri.Jun.23) IBL – London Majors vs Guelph (forfeit win for LON) …

Upcoming Games

(Sat.Jun.24) MWOSBL – Woodstock Nationals vs Byron …

(Sat.Jun.24) OPFL – London Jr Mustangs @ Niagara …

(Sat.Jun.24) WOSL – St.Thomas vs English …

(Sat.Jun.24) WOSL – AEK vs Croatia …

(Sun.Jun.25) IBL – London Majors vs Brantford …

(Sun.Jun.25) MWOSBL – St.Thomas Cardinals @ Byron …

(Sun.Jun.25) MWOSBL – Ingersoll @ Lucan …

(Sun.Jun.25) League1 Ontario – FC London @ Woodbridge …

(Sun.Jun.25) TCMFL – Woodstock Kelseys @ Norwich …

