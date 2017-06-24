Local Scores – Jun.23, 2017
Results of recent games involving London, Woodstock, St.Thomas & other local teams …
Recent Games
(Fri.Jun.16) IBL – London Majors vs Kitchener 10-8 …
(Fri.Jun.16) OPFL – London Jr Mustangs @ Hamilton 18-9 …
(Fri.Jun.16) WOSL – St.Thomas @ Wallaceburg 4-2 …
(Fri.Jun.16) WOSL – Marconi vs AEK 5-1 …
(Fri.Jun.16) WOSL – Tillsonburg vs Chatham 3-0 …
(Sat.Jun.17) IBL – London Majors @ Burlington 8-3 …
(Sat.Jun.17) League1 Ontario – FC London vs Vaughn ppd. …
(Sat.Jun.17) MWOSBL – Woodstock Nationals vs Hanover (DH) 10-3,14-4 …
(Sat.Jun.17) MWOSBL – Ingersoll @ Byron ppd. …
(Sun.Jun.18) IBL – London Majors vs Brantford ppd. …
(Mon.Jun.19) MWOSBL – St.Thomas Cardinals vs Lucan ppd. …
(Tue.Jun.20) TCMFL – Woodstock Kelseys vs Harwood ppd. …
(Tue.Jun.20) WOSL – Chatham vs Croatia 0-2 …
(Tue.Jun.20) WOSL – Tillsonburg vs Wallaceburg 2-3 …
(Tue.Jun.20) IBL – London Majors @ Kitchener ppd. …
(Wed.Jun.21) IBL – London Majors @ Brantford 9-6 …
(Wed.Jun.21) WOSL – AEK vs English 1-0 …
(Thu.Jun.22) MWOSBL – Woodstock Nationals @ London 5-0 …
(Thu.Jun.22) TCMFL – Woodstock Kelseys @ Port Burwell 10-1 …
(Fri.Jun.23) IBL – London Majors vs Guelph (forfeit win for LON) …
Upcoming Games
(Sat.Jun.24) MWOSBL – Woodstock Nationals vs Byron …
(Sat.Jun.24) OPFL – London Jr Mustangs @ Niagara …
(Sat.Jun.24) WOSL – St.Thomas vs English …
(Sat.Jun.24) WOSL – AEK vs Croatia …
(Sun.Jun.25) IBL – London Majors vs Brantford …
(Sun.Jun.25) MWOSBL – St.Thomas Cardinals @ Byron …
(Sun.Jun.25) MWOSBL – Ingersoll @ Lucan …
(Sun.Jun.25) League1 Ontario – FC London @ Woodbridge …
(Sun.Jun.25) TCMFL – Woodstock Kelseys @ Norwich …
Submitted by Jim Taylor Friday Jun.23, 2017 at 11:30 pm …
