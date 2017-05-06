Local Scores – May.05, 2017
Results of recent games involving London, Woodstock, St.Thomas & other local teams …
Recent Games
(Tue.Apr.18) OHL Playoffs – London Knights @ Erie 4-5 (OT) …
(Wed.Apr.19) GOJHL Sutherland Cup SF – London Nationals vs Listowel 2-0 …
(Wed.Apr.19) NBL – London Lightning vs KW 99-91 …
(Fri.Apr.21) GOJHL Sutherland Cup SF – London Nationals @ Listowel 3-2 (OT) …
(Sun.Apr.23) NBL – London Lightning @ Windsor 109-96 …
(Tue.Apr.25) NBL – London Lightning vs Island Storm 123-117 …
(Wed.Apr.26) GOJHL Sutherland Cup F – London Nationals vs Elmira 2-3 …
(Sat.Apr.29) GOJHL Sutherland Cup F – London Nationals vs Elmira 0-2 …
(Sun.Apr.30) GOJHL Sutherland Cup F – London Nationals @ Elmira 1-4 …
(Sun.Apr.30) NBL – London Lightning vs Orangeville 126-107 …
(Wed.May.03) GOJHL Sutherland Cup F – London Nationals @ Elmira 6-4 …
(Thu.May.04) NBL Playoffs – London Lightning vs Orangeville 117-87 …
(Fri.May.05) GOJHL Sutherland Cup F – London Nationals vs Elmira 1-4 …
(Fri.May.05) WOSL – season begins …
Upcoming Games
(Sat.May.06) NBL Playoffs – London Lightning vs Orangeville …
(Sun.May.07) IBL – London Majors @ Barrie …
(Sun.May.07) TCMFL – Woodstock Kelseys @ Glanworth
(Tue.May.09) NBL Playoffs – London Lightning @ Orangeville …
